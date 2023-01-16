Trenton personal trainer partners with local gym to host ‘Lost Cause’ competition

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 10:48 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) -‘Fit 4 life fitness’ trainer Dakota Hurst is partnering with the owner of ‘Average Joes Gym’ to hold a weight loss competition called “Lost Cause.”

“The great thing to take away from this is yes there is a cash prize for the winners to help incentive them to get started,” said Hurst. “The main goal is really to start that change and to bring positivity and to make it more heartwarming in the community and make it family, and just have fun and celebrate with it.”

The competition is meant to bring positive change in the tri-county community.

“The competition is the training all the way through,” said Average Joes Gym owner Kim Hines. “We provide two training per week and then every week we weigh in and who ever is the biggest lost cause which team and they win the cash prizes, but of course the whole main event is to get everybody happy and healthy.”

Organizers are working with ‘Off the beet’, ‘United Reality Services’, ‘To you health + wellness’, and ‘MDS Maintenance +repairs’ to raise money to give to a local charity. They haven’t determined which charity they will donate the money to.

The 8-week competition starts on January 21st and ends on march 17th. Registration is still open.

