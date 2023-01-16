Two people in Gainesville arrested on possession of controlled substances with intent to sell charges

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people are arrested after a car pulled over for a broken headlight and taillight was caught with much more than that.

A Gainesville Police officer pulled over Brennan Marshall-Darnall, 26, and Shelby Stenstrom, 30, on NW 6th Street Saturday night.

The officer found 58 grams of marijuana along with crack cocaine, synthetic narcotics, and a rifle in the car with a sawed-off barrel.

They were arrested and charged with possession of controlled substances with intent to sell.

