Two people in Gainesville arrested on possession of controlled substances with intent to sell charges

A traffic stop turned into an arrest of 2 people for possession of various drugs and a gun.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 9:14 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people are arrested after a car pulled over for a broken headlight and taillight was caught with much more than that.

A Gainesville Police officer pulled over Brennan Marshall-Darnall, 26, and Shelby Stenstrom, 30, on NW 6th Street Saturday night.

The officer found 58 grams of marijuana along with crack cocaine, synthetic narcotics, and a rifle in the car with a sawed-off barrel.

They were arrested and charged with possession of controlled substances with intent to sell.

TRENDING: Rosewood gala honored those helping to keep its legacy alive

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Neighbors provide details about the life of neglect faced by boy who went missing over Christmas weekend
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Three in jail after boy missing over Christmas Weekend is found in Clay County
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old from Gainesville now found
A new track to honor the University of Florida track and field legend Jimmy Carnes is being...
New track in Celebration Pointe is almost complete. However, east Gainesville residents are still not on board with the project’s location
Columbia County Sheriff's deputies arrest blind man after mistaking cane for gun
Blind veteran prepares to file lawsuit against Columbia County Sheriff’s Office following arrest

Latest News

TV20s Zitlali Solache has the stories we will be following this week in the Week Ahead.
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
A creative materials company helps studios prepare for their films and projects.
Ocala CEP highlights the creative materials company Elbanworx
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
Ocala CEP highlights the creative materials company Elbanworx
A shooting at the "Boys and Girls Club," left a teenager in the hospital.
One teenager sent to the hospital after being shot in Alachua County