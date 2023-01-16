UF Chinese Student Association celebrates Chinese Lunar New Year

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Music filled the room as the UF Chinese Student Association brought a taste of their culture to their campus.

“Tonight we are celebrating the Chinese New Year which is an important time for families to reunite and to gather,” said UF Chinese Student Association president, Ningyu Wu.

The UF CSA put on a show filled with traditional song and dance at its annual Chinese Lunar New Year Spring Gala.

The event was held in the grand ballroom at the Reitz Union and was hosted in both Chinese and English.

The CSA’s president says she feels lucky to have a strong community of Chinese students at her school.

“I came from Miami and Miami does not have a great Chinese population, we don’t have a Chinatown or any of that, but when I came to UF I found so many common friends,” said Wu. “It was a struggle that I’ve always had, not being able to find friends of the same ethnicity as me, so when I came to UF it was a great opportunity.”

And it was not just the Chinese student population that enjoyed the event.

People of all races and ethnicities, including two members of the Korean Student Association came out to enjoy the festivities.

“Let others know about our cultures,” said Diane Chae. “Even though we group as Asian culture, we are all different and we want to try to show our differences and also try to bond together as well.”

“We’re all different but still we’re together and it’s really important to let each other know that we are here for each other,” said Bess Son.

The celebrations are just beginning at UF. Another Chinese student group on campus is planning events for the whole week in celebration of the Chinese New Year.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.