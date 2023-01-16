The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Martin Luther King holiday will be celebrated all across North Central Florida on Monday. All government offices will be closed for the national holiday.

On Tuesday, Lake City council members will consider how to respond to Columbia County’s announced withdrawal from the Richardson Community Center. They will also discuss the latest on the Haeco Airport lease.

Also on Tuesday, Alachua County commissioners will host a workshop to answer questions about the new renters bill of rights, which has generated some controversy among landlords and Airbnb owners.

The state releases county-by-county unemployment numbers for December on Friday. We will watch to find out whether the jobless rate will remain at historic lows.

