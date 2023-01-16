The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 1:36 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Martin Luther King holiday will be celebrated all across North Central Florida on Monday. All government offices will be closed for the national holiday.

On Tuesday, Lake City council members will consider how to respond to Columbia County’s announced withdrawal from the Richardson Community Center. They will also discuss the latest on the Haeco Airport lease.

RELATED: The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

Also on Tuesday, Alachua County commissioners will host a workshop to answer questions about the new renters bill of rights, which has generated some controversy among landlords and Airbnb owners.

The state releases county-by-county unemployment numbers for December on Friday. We will watch to find out whether the jobless rate will remain at historic lows.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Neighbors provide details about the life of neglect faced by boy who went missing over Christmas weekend
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Three in jail after boy missing over Christmas Weekend is found in Clay County
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old from Gainesville now found
A new track to honor the University of Florida track and field legend Jimmy Carnes is being...
New track in Celebration Pointe is almost complete. However, east Gainesville residents are still not on board with the project’s location
Columbia County Sheriff's deputies arrest blind man after mistaking cane for gun
Blind veteran prepares to file lawsuit against Columbia County Sheriff’s Office following arrest

Latest News

A creative materials company helps studios prepare for their films and projects.
Ocala CEP highlights the creative materials company Elbanworx
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
Ocala CEP highlights the creative materials company Elbanworx
A shooting at the "Boys and Girls Club," left a teenager in the hospital.
One teenager sent to the hospital after being shot in Alachua County