Woman charged with animal cruelty after 43 dogs found neglected, locked up in home, sheriff says

Betty Fuchsel, 77, is charged with 43 counts of felony animal cruelty.
Betty Fuchsel, 77, is charged with 43 counts of felony animal cruelty.(Mohave County Sheriff's Office)
By Tianna Morimoto and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAPHIC WARNING: Photos in this story body may contain disturbing content.

DOLAN SPRINGS, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) – A woman has been charged with numerous counts of animal cruelty after authorities said they found 43 dogs locked up and neglected – without food or water – in her two Arizona homes.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Animal Enforcement Division had been monitoring complaints of animal hoarding at two homes in Dolan Springs. Both houses belong to 77-year-old Betty Fuchsel, who was taken into custody Wednesday for several citation violations and failing to appear in court, officials said.

Deputies said they searched both of Fuchsel’s homes and found a total of 43 dogs on the...
Deputies said they searched both of Fuchsel’s homes and found a total of 43 dogs on the properties.(Mohave County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies searched both of Fuchsel’s homes and found a total of 43 dogs on the properties. Authorities said the dogs were emaciated, neglected and did not have access to food or water. Some dogs were locked inside the houses, while others were locked inside cars on the property, officials said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the house floors were covered in feces, trash and urine.

According to the sheriff’s office, the house floors were covered in feces, trash and urine.
According to the sheriff’s office, the house floors were covered in feces, trash and urine.(Mohave County Sheriff's Office)

Officials took several dogs to an emergency veterinarian for care, and the rest of the animals were taken to the Mohave County Animal Shelter.

Fuchsel is charged with 43 counts of felony animal cruelty.

Copyright 2023 KPHO/KTVK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Neighbors provide details about the life of neglect faced by boy who went missing over Christmas weekend
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Three in jail after boy missing over Christmas Weekend is found in Clay County
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old from Gainesville now found
A new track to honor the University of Florida track and field legend Jimmy Carnes is being...
New track in Celebration Pointe is almost complete. However, east Gainesville residents are still not on board with the project’s location
A UPS mailman is in jail for pawning off packages he was meant to deliver.
UPS man in Gainesville arrested on grand theft charges

Latest News

Raquel Stevens
Teacher arrested after teen found naked, beaten, officials say
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Hundreds of people marched in Ocala for MLK day
Hundreds of people marched in Ocala for MLK day
Hundreds of people marched in Ocala for MLK day
Hundreds of people marched in Ocala for MLK day