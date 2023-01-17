2023 Miss Gainesville crowned for Miss Florida scholarship competition

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new Miss Gainesville has been crowned at this years Miss Florida scholarship competition.

Alexandra de Roos, 19, was chosen out of 16 candidates to represent the city.

She was crowned at Lincoln Middle School on Saturday.

Casana Fink, who won the title of Miss Gainesville in 2022, passed on the title to de Roos.

De Roos received a $1000 scholarship and the opportunity to compete for the Miss Florida title in Lakeland this summer.

