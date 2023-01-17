An Ocala retired educator remembers MLK

Hundreds of people remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
By Taylor Simpson
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 9:17 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ninety-four years ago civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr was born in Ocala they celebrated his birthday with a march that led to a field day.

“When I was coming up I, of course, had to attend an all-black school and when I did get the opportunity it was only six children, six black children that attended the school with me and that was Wyomina Park Elementary,” said Dr. Dwanette Jackson-Dilworth.

During desegregation, Jackson-Dilworth said her parents had to apply for her to get into the school but they were only accepting a small number of black students.

“They limited to that amount so to be able to fellowship with others all at one time and now we’ve gone together in various events.”

She said the first major change was in high school.

“When we went to high school we were able to come together not only the six but multiple amounts of numbers came together. Because then we could go together, play together, eat together and do things together that we could not do when I was coming up.”

As an educator for 41 years, she said she’s seen King’s dream come alive.

“You want to be better than what your parents were, better than what you were yesterday than today. So that therefore that to me makes a big difference.”

Her message is to keep the dream that Dr. King started moving forward.

