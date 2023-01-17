Buc-ee’s could come to Ocala area if approved by Marion County Commissioners
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It appears nationwide travel store chain Buc-ee’s is making Ocala its next stop, however, the final decision will come down to the Marion County Commission.
Commissioners tabled a decision on Tuesday on approving a zoning change for 33 acres on what is now the Baldwin Angus Ranch near the County Road 326 interchange with I-75.
Commissioners rescheduled the item for Feb. 21.
Buc-ee’s has become a popular stop at locations across the Southeast, but only two stores currently exist in Florida.
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.