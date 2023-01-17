Court documents reveal location of arrest for man accused of murdering Demiah Appling

OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20 has obtained documents revealing new information about the arrest of the 19-year-old accused of killing Demiah Appling, 14, of Dixie County.

The probable cause affidavit shows that more than two months after Demiah disappeared, Waymore Gerhardt was finally arrested by law enforcement on charges of kidnapping and murder.

On Friday around 9:30 p.m., a sheriff’s sergeant found Gerhardt along Northeast 473rd street, in the rural hammock northwest of Old Town. The report indicates Gerhardt offered no resistance.

He and Keith Anderson now face charges related to Demiah’s death. The 14-year-old disappeared from her home in Old Town in October 2022. Her body was found about two months later in Gilchrist County.

