Elderly cyclist dies after hit and run crash involving semi-truck in Gainesville

Bike hit by car
Bike hit by car(MGN)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An elderly man has died due to injuries he sustained during a hit-and-run crash in Southeast Gainesville last Friday.

Gainesville Police Department officials confirm the victim of the crash died at the hospital over the weekend.

Officers say the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Southeast 9th Street. The man was hit by a semi-truck and left along the road.

RELATED: Elderly cyclist in Gainesville hospitalized after a hit-and-run

He suffered broken bones and was in cardiac arrest when emergency crews reached him. He was then taken to the hospital where he eventually died.

Gainesville Police Department officers are investigating the crash and searching for the driver.

