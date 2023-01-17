Appeals court challenges Florida federal court decision blocking mask mandates on public transportation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - Nine months after a Florida federal judge blocked a requirement that airplane passengers and other travelers wear masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic, an appeals court Tuesday took up a Biden administration challenge to the ruling.

A panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments in a battle about a federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requirement that passengers on airplanes, trains and buses wear masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Florida federal judge last year blocked the requirement, leading the Biden administration to appeal. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and other Republican politicians from across the country have backed arguments against the mandate, by the Health Freedom Defense Fund and individual plaintiffs.

According to Moody, “It was illegal for a government bureaucracy to come in and say every American and every traveler must wear a piece of cloth around your mouth, at all times, while traveling. It was unconscionable to require these travel employees to enforce it.”

But Justice Department attorneys argued in the appeal that the mask order “falls easily” within the CDC’s legal authority, which includes taking steps to prevent the interstate spread of diseases and approving sanitation measures.

With many travelers long ago shedding masks, it is unclear what would happen if the appeals court overturns last year’s ruling. But mask requirements have been one of the most-controversial issues of the pandemic, and numerous groups — ranging from doctors and airline workers to disabled passengers and members of Congress — have filed friend-of-the briefs in the appeal.

