High School Hoops Roundup: Hawthorne girls knock off Buchholz; Dixie Co. sweeps Bell

(WCJB) -A number of North Central Flordia basketball teams took advantage of the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday by hosting games in the afternoon on Monday. One such school was Hawthorne, where the Hornet girls took down Buchholz, 55-43 in a matchup of Alachua County teams.

The Hornets (5-4) led by as many as 20 and withstood a Bobcat (5-8) rally that cut the deficit to seven late in the third quarter.

Elsewhere on Monday, Dixie County spoiled Senior Night for the Bell boys and girls. The Bears boys team defeated the Bulldogs, 63-49 to improve to 7-7 on the year. Dixie County’s girls led Bell, 31-2 at halftime and cruised to victory, 53-6. The Bears reached 11-5 for the season.

