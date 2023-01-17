High School Hoops Roundup: Hawthorne girls knock off Buchholz; Dixie Co. sweeps Bell

Bears turn Senior Night upsde down at Bell
Bears hold Bulldogs to 6 points in girls game
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 12:15 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WCJB) -A number of North Central Flordia basketball teams took advantage of the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday by hosting games in the afternoon on Monday. One such school was Hawthorne, where the Hornet girls took down Buchholz, 55-43 in a matchup of Alachua County teams.

The Hornets (5-4) led by as many as 20 and withstood a Bobcat (5-8) rally that cut the deficit to seven late in the third quarter.

Elsewhere on Monday, Dixie County spoiled Senior Night for the Bell boys and girls. The Bears boys team defeated the Bulldogs, 63-49 to improve to 7-7 on the year. Dixie County’s girls led Bell, 31-2 at halftime and cruised to victory, 53-6. The Bears reached 11-5 for the season.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Neighbors provide details about the life of neglect faced by boy who went missing over Christmas weekend
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Three in jail after boy missing over Christmas Weekend is found in Clay County
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old from Gainesville now found
A new track to honor the University of Florida track and field legend Jimmy Carnes is being...
New track in Celebration Pointe is almost complete. However, east Gainesville residents are still not on board with the project’s location
Columbia County Sheriff's deputies arrest blind man after mistaking cane for gun
Blind veteran prepares to file lawsuit against Columbia County Sheriff’s Office following arrest

Latest News

High School Basketball: Dixie Co. sweeps Bell, Hawthorne girls beat Buchholz
TCU head coach Sonny Dykes watches teams warm up before the national championship NCAA College...
TCU’s Sonny Dykes voted Steve Spurrier First-Year Coach Award winner
Gators 2 Longhorns 5
Gator men’s tennis team drops first match to #8 Texas, 5-2
Gator men's tennis team drop season opener to #8 Texas, 5-2