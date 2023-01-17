Indiana man arrested after young boy seen playing with gun

The boy was allegedly seen outside an apartment pulling the trigger without firing any bullets. (WTHR, ON PATROL: LIVE AND REELZ, BEECH GROVE POLICE, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 9:20 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEECH GROVE, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana man faces criminal charges after a young boy was allegedly seen holding a handgun outside their apartment and pulling the trigger without firing any bullets.

Indianapolis TV station WXIN, citing a police report by the Beech Grove Police Department, said a 45-year-old man was arrested Saturday for felony neglect of a dependent. Live footage of the arrest was filmed by and broadcast on the reality TV show called “On Patrol: Live,” which follows law enforcement officers on duty, the department confirmed.

It was not immediately clear what led police to the apartment, but a video of a young boy playing with the gun was recorded by a security camera and seized by police in their investigation, the station reported. The boy, who was not named, can be seen waving the gun and pulling its trigger. He did not appear to be harmed.

The arrest was broadcast on the show “On Patrol: Live,” which follows law enforcement officers.
The arrest was broadcast on the show “On Patrol: Live,” which follows law enforcement officers.

Police also seized a semiautomatic Smith & Wesson 9 mm pistol, the station reported. While no rounds were in the gun’s chamber, there were 15 rounds in the magazine.

Beech Grove police did not immediately respond to a request for additional information by The Associated Press.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Neighbors provide details about the life of neglect faced by boy who went missing over Christmas weekend
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Three in jail after boy missing over Christmas Weekend is found in Clay County
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old from Gainesville now found
A new track to honor the University of Florida track and field legend Jimmy Carnes is being...
New track in Celebration Pointe is almost complete. However, east Gainesville residents are still not on board with the project’s location
A UPS mailman is in jail for pawning off packages he was meant to deliver.
UPS man in Gainesville arrested on grand theft charges

Latest News

Hundreds of people remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
An Ocala retired educator remembers MLK
The arrest was broadcast on the show “On Patrol: Live,” which follows law enforcement officers.
4-year-old boy seen waving gun
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley stands next to her childhood crib displayed with other mementos in...
Memorial for Lisa Marie Presley to be held at Graceland
Police said a man who stopped his vehicle in the middle of the highway was eating Taco Bell and...
Police: Man stops car in middle of highway, eats Taco Bell