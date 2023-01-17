GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Nature and wildlife fans will now have a new way to enjoy Sweetwater Wetlands Park.

Thanks to sales tax revenue, a new electric tram at a cost of $38,000 will give mobility challenged park goers the chance to enjoy the park without having to walk.

The new electric tram is barely a month in use, and how popular has it been?

“Very popular, we have, I mean we’ve had dozens of calls people looking to book tours out here asking to get on the public tours on Tuesdays and Thursdays”, said Darby Guyn-Rec. Leader Sweetwater Wetlands Park.

This particular electric tram ride at Sweetwater Wetlands Park takes about 45 minutes and covers about 4 miles, and goes into the heart of this particular park.

“I think its a great idea, and i noticed it was in the paper yesterday so it’s gonna be crowded now here, I assume”, said Gene Cowell, a tram rider.

The park has one of the largest collections of rare and exotic birds, but if it’s a thrill you seek, how about a gator?

“It’s actually our most popular nature park, so ppl can come out here and walk around”, said Darby Guyn-Rec. Leader Sweetwater Wetlands Park.

The electric tram tour rides are open to mobility challenged individuals and for families and groups. Those who would like to ride together need to book in advance, on most Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon until 1 pm. and seats up to 7 per ride.

