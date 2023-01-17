North Central Florida Treasures: 1939 Guide Book of the New York World’s Fair

North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins our antique detective displays a book with more knowledge than its worth, The book of the 1939 New York World's Fair
By WCJB Staff
Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins our antique detective displays a book with more knowledge than its worth, The official guide book of the 1939 New York World’s Fair.

RELATED STORY: North Central Florida Treasures: 1939 World’s Fair Saturn Lamp

The fair coved 1,216 acres of upscale New York and over 50 countries participated, which was advertised as the world of tomorrow. In 1939 with the lack of social media and internet, these fairs were the only chance at advancing or advertising your country or it’s goods to other cultures and communities.

This book in a retail setting would sell for $20, but its history is invaluable.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Neighbors provide details about the life of neglect faced by boy who went missing over Christmas weekend
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Three in jail after boy missing over Christmas Weekend is found in Clay County
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old from Gainesville now found
A new track to honor the University of Florida track and field legend Jimmy Carnes is being...
New track in Celebration Pointe is almost complete. However, east Gainesville residents are still not on board with the project’s location
A UPS mailman is in jail for pawning off packages he was meant to deliver.
UPS man in Gainesville arrested on grand theft charges

Latest News

FHP investigates crash
One hospitalized after FHP patrol car collides with pickup truck on State Road 26
University of Florida hosts Spring 2023 Career Showcase for students and alumni
University of Florida hosts Spring 2023 Career Showcase for students and alumni
Tech Tuesday: Start GNV
Tech Tuesday: Start GNV
Tech Tuesday: Start GNV
University of Florida hosts Spring 2023 Career Showcase for students and alumni