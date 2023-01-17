North Central Florida Treasures: 1939 Guide Book of the New York World’s Fair

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins our antique detective displays a book with more knowledge than its worth, The official guide book of the 1939 New York World’s Fair.

The fair coved 1,216 acres of upscale New York and over 50 countries participated, which was advertised as the world of tomorrow. In 1939 with the lack of social media and internet, these fairs were the only chance at advancing or advertising your country or it’s goods to other cultures and communities.

This book in a retail setting would sell for $20, but its history is invaluable.

