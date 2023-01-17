Ocala elementary school sends out permission slip to learn Black National Anthem

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Some Marion County parents are outraged after getting a permission slip that would allow their child to learn the Black National Anthem in music class.

According to Marion County School Board member, Eric Cummings, students have been learning and singing the Black National Anthem for years, but it wasn’t until this year that they need a signed permission slip.

“I learned ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’ in public school, here in Marion County,” said Cummings.

The permission slip went out to students in third through fifth grades at College Park Elementary School. However, some parents of students in those grades tell TV 20 their child did not come home with the form.

One Marion County resident said she doesn’t see a problem with children learning the Black National Anthem.

“I definitely think it would be cool. I think that learning something new is pretty sweet,” said Holly Favazza.

Cummings said he feels this form is sending the wrong message.

“It paints a negative light on Black history. It paints a negative light on the school as a whole, and the staff that represent that school,” he said.

One parent who has two children in the school system said feels it could further divide students rather than bring them together.

“We have one national anthem,” said Hobart Drake. “Our Black history, or our American history, it’s all United States of America history whether you’re black, white.”

Cummings said Teresa Forsyth, Principal of College Park Elementary, sent out the permission slip to protect the school following recent state legislation.

Governor Ron DeSantis signed a law, HB 7, that is meant to “protect Floridians from discrimination and woke indoctrination,” but critics feel it limits race education in schools.

As of now, it’s up to the parents to decide whether or not their child learns the Black National Anthem.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.