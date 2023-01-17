One hospitalized after FHP patrol car collides with pickup truck on State Road 26
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Traffic was backed up on State Road 26 on Tuesday after a Florida Highway Patrol trooper and a pickup truck collided in Gilchrist County.
According to FHP, the crash happened between Trenton and Newberry on the roadway near the intersection of Southwest 51st Way around 4 p.m. Officers say a Chevy pickup truck and an FHP Charger collided.
One person from the Chevy was taken to the hospital.
Troopers are investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash.
