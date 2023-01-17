Rep. Kat Cammack to serve second term on U.S. House Agriculture Committee

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - During her second term in office, Rep. Kat Cammack will be representing North Central Florida in the House Committee on Agriculture. It’s the second committee announcement the congresswoman has made this term.

Cammack will be the only Florida Republican on the agriculture committee. This will be her second term on the committee. Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson, of Pennsylvania, will chair the committee.

“It’s an honor to serve a second term on the Agriculture Committee,” said Rep. Cammack. “2023 is a big year for the committee with the 2023 Farm Bill heading our way. The Farm Bill will prioritize the needs of our farmers, ranchers, and foresters who work hard each day to feed, clothe, and fuel our nation. After the last two years of labor shortages, supply chain challenges, and soaring prices, I’m looking forward to joining my colleagues to put the needs of our producers and rural communities first.”

Cammack will also serve on the House Committee on Energy and Commerce.

The other members of the committee are as follows:

Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson (PA-15), Chairman

Rep. Rick Crawford (AR-01)

Rep. Austin Scott (GA-08)

Rep. Scott DesJarlais (TN-04)

Rep. Doug LaMalfa (CA-01)

Rep. David Rouzer (NC-07)

Rep. Trent Kelly (MS-01)

Rep. Don Bacon (NE-02)

Rep. Dusty Johnson (SD-AL)

Rep. Jim Baird (IN-04)

Rep. Tracey Mann (KS-01)

Rep. Mary Miller (IL-15)

Rep. Barry Moore (AL-02)

Rep. Kat Cammack (FL-03)

Rep. Brad Finstad (MN-01)

Rep. Frank Lucas (OK-03)

Rep. John Rose (TN-06)

Rep. Ronny Jackson (TX-13)

Rep. Mark Alford (MO-04)

Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer (OR-05)

Rep. Monica De La Cruz (TX-15)

Rep. John Duarte (CA-13)Rep. Nick Langworthy (NY-23)

Rep. Max Miller (OH-07)Rep. Marc Molinaro (NY-19)

Rep. Zach Nunn (IA-03)Rep. Derrick Van Orden (WI-03)

