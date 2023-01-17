Tech Tuesday: Start GNV

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Happy Tech Tuesday. I’m Melanie Moron with UF Innovate. And recognizing early stages of startups is very important. And an awesome local resource, startGNV, is perfect for that. Today, I am joined by Stacy Burrell with startGNV. Stacy, thanks so much for joining us today.

No, great. Thank you for having me.

So what is startGNV?

All right. startGNV is a nonprofit here in Gainesville that basically promotes and celebrates innovation and growth in the Greater Gainesville community.

And what is celebrateGNV and why should startups be featured?

celebrateGNV is startGNV’s signature event. It’s sponsored by Cox Business, and it’s Gainesville’s annual gala and award ceremony that celebrates innovation and growth in the startup community.

And why is it important to celebrate the startup communities?

It’s important because we’re trying to grow not just the startup and business community and ecosystem here in Gainesville, but to grow the community overall and to make it a fun, creative, and great place to live.

And how are these local resources helping these startup companies grow?

So you have things like UF Innovate, you have the university, you have organizations like us. But I think the key point is the community itself, that it’s almost a network of people willing to share their expertise and resources and learnings with other up-and-coming founders and business leaders in the community.

And based on your experience here in Gainesville, why do you think it’s important for startups to be part of such a loving community?

Again, I think, again, just to promote a better quality of life and business here in Gainesville. So if people don’t feel like once... Particularly students, once they graduate, that they failed, that they have to leave for greener pastures that they could find. They could find what they need right here in Gainesville.

And where can people find out more about celebrateGNV?

So celebrateGNV, just go to our website, startgnv.com, and you can purchase tickets.

Well, Stacy, thanks so much for joining us today. And that’s today for Tech Tuesday’s episode. We’ll catch you next week.

