Three arrested in connection to attempted murder in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police Department officers have arrested three people in connection to the attempted murder of an individual over the weekend in what officers call a “domestic-related shooting.”

According to the police department, Kanariya Pinellas, 17, and Kemariyon Foster, 20, Deonsha Brown, 20, were arrested in connection to a shooting on Southwest First Street on Saturday.

Officers say the victim was outside a home when a Ford Fusion drove by. The vehicle was driven by Brown with Foster and Pinellas inside. Foster and Pinellas got out of the vehicle and began shooting at the victim.

They say Pinellas chased the victim while continuing to shoot. The victim was hit and suffered a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening.

Multiple witnesses saw the shooting and helped to identify the vehicle involved.

Pinellas is charged with attempted murder; Foster is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; and Brown is charged with accessory after the fact.

