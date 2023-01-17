UF hosts Report of the Presidential Task Force on African American and Native American history event

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a Report of the Presidential Task Force on African American and Native American history at UF on Tuesday.

It is the second event in the 2023 Challenging Racism Public Program series.

The task force is composed of UF faculty, students, staff, administrators, and alumni.

They were asked to study the history of the University of Florida and its antecedents from 1853 to present.

The event will start at 5 p.m. at the Smathers Library East in room 100.

