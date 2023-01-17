UF kicks off its two-day Career Showcase

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida kicks off their two-day 2023 Career Showcase, and it starts on Tuesday.

Tuesday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. and from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m., students can explore careers in non-technical professions.

It will be located at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center.

From 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., students can participated in a diversity meet-up.

It is a networking event for students and employers can connect in a relaxed environment.

The meet up will take place at the Reitz Union Grand Ballroom.

