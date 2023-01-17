University of Florida hosts Spring 2023 Career Showcase for students and alumni

Tuesday, the focus was on non-technical industries while tomorrow will be for technical ones.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida is hosting its Spring 2023 Career Showcase Tuesday and Wednesday.

The event is being held at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days

It gives students a chance to explore future career paths through internships or job prospects.

“This is a great opportunity for students, simply because of how many companies come out here. They’re all really looking and eager to hire students assigned to that field so UF definitely has done a lot.”

Aaron Singh, student

The two-day event is divided into non-technical industries on Tuesday and technical industries on Wednesday.

Among the 250+ employers meeting with candidates, are Lockheed Martin, Lowe’s, PepsiCo, Publix, and Walgreens.

“Gainesville is probably one of my favorite places to come recruit at. I mean it’s not surprising that it’s rated as one of the top public universities in the country because whenever you come here, you’re almost overwhelmed by the amount of talent that walks into events like this.”

Robert Wallace, E & J Gallo Winery recruiter

Additionally there was an Artificial Intelligence and Computer & Information Science Fair from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the O’Connell Center Practice Court and a Diversity Meet-up from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Reitz Union Grand Ballroom.

For more information click HERE.

