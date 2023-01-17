‘We got to break these cycles of violence’: Residents concerned after drive-by shooting injures teenager

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A teenage boy is recovering at the hospital after a drive-by shooting took place outside of the Boys and Girls Club of Alachua County on Sunday.

Gainesville police officers said someone drove up Southeast 4th street around 4:00pm.

The pastor from Gainesville Vineyard, Michael Raburn said the incident hits close to home because their campus was formerly a Boys and Girls Club.

“We were here having meetings, it could’ve been here,” said Pastor Raburn. “We need to be doing this work. It just increases that sense of urgency, the urgency of now.”

Officers said the suspect fired at multiple people form the car, and then the teenage boy was shot. Many residents said they are concerned for their children’s safety.

“It’s especially pressing for young people because their lives are just starting out,” shared Pastor Raburn. “When you have that sort of experience, it just traumatizes you for that long period of time. Our hearts also go out to the young people, probably young people involved in the shooting.”

Emergency crews took the teen to UF Health Shands. Officers said they are searching for multiple suspects and trying to determine the motive.

“It’s really sad, we’re praying for the young man and his family,” shared Pastor Raburn. “it’s a very traumatic experience both physically, and emotionally and we’re seeing more and more of this go on. It’s what happens when folks are left to languish without opportunities, without resources, without space to imagine a brighter future for themselves.”

Officers will be going over surveillance footage from the Boys and Girls Club. They urge anyone with information, to call the Gainesville Police Department at (352) 955-1818.

