Williston City Council meets to discuss the old middle school property

The Williston City Council will hold a meeting to discuss the old middle school property on...
The Williston City Council will hold a meeting to discuss the old middle school property on Tuesday.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:41 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Williston City Council will hold a meeting to discuss the old middle school property on Tuesday.

Members of the council want the public’s input of what to do with the property.

There was talk of possible annexation of the old middle school for development of the Oaktree Addiction and Recovery Project.

The meeting will be held at Williston City Hall at 4:30 p.m.

