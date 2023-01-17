Williston holds town hall to discuss plans for abandoned middle school

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County and Williston city officials are discussing a plan to use the land on which abandoned Williston Middle School sits.

The City of Williston hosted a town hall meeting Tuesday to allow the community to give input about what they would like to see done with the land.

The land the school sits on is currently owned by Levy County and the County wants to annex the land to the City of Williston.

The county then wants the land redeveloped as a drug rehabilitation center.

However, Williston’s Mayor, Charles Goodman, says that the county is skipping a step.

“If the owners of that property want to get it annexed, the owners of that property should bring it to the city council,” said Goodman. “And let the council decide on annexation, and then you start discussing how you’re going to develop it within the rules that our city has.”

He would like the county to give the land to the city, then have city leaders decide what to do with the land, rather than have a pre-determined project.

“We have, in our city, a real housing crisis,” said Goodman. “If I were to own that property, I would like to see it more in line with residential homes.”

Goodman said the details provided to the city about the rehab facility were vague.

“They tell the council ‘that it’s voluntary and it’s paid for,’ said Goodman. “Where is the money going to come from to pay for the drug rehabilitation?”

Goodman says the Williston Police Chief asked if the patients will be released into the community, and the answer was not sufficient.

“[They said] ‘well we’re going to release them, but we’re going to monitor them and eventually we’re going to put them on a bus and we’re going to send them back to their home communities.’ Which in fact, in my opinion, is very questionable.”

Goodman says he doesn’t believe the city will support the drug rehabilitation center.

