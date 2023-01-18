Amber Alert: Police looking for missing, endangered 8-month-old girl in Missouri

Malani Avery was last seen wearing a white tanktop and having a pink blanket. Markelv Avery is...
Malani Avery was last seen wearing a white tanktop and having a pink blanket. Markelv Avery is suspected to have taken her from her mom's house.(MSHP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert after an 8-month-old was taken from her mother’s house.

Law enforcement stated Malani Avery was taken by Markelv Avery, a 23-year-old, just before 9:15 a.m. Wednesday from her mom’s house in the area of Gladstone Boulevard and Belmont Avenue in Kansas City.

Police stated Markelv Avery was armed with a black handgun and driving a white Acura four-door sedan that was missing its front bumper.

Anyone who sees the vehicle or has information has been asked to call 911.

Malani Avery was last seen wearing a white tank top, pink shorts and having a pink blanket.

The male suspect was described as 6 feet 2 inches tall, 150 pounds and wearing a denim jacket.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Neighbors provide details about the life of neglect faced by boy who went missing over Christmas weekend
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Three in jail after boy missing over Christmas Weekend is found in Clay County
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old from Gainesville now found
A new track to honor the University of Florida track and field legend Jimmy Carnes is being...
New track in Celebration Pointe is almost complete. However, east Gainesville residents are still not on board with the project’s location
A UPS mailman is in jail for pawning off packages he was meant to deliver.
UPS man in Gainesville arrested on grand theft charges

Latest News

Marion County Jail booking photo for Augusta Williams, 31, sexual battery
Ocala teenager sexually battered by armed security guard at the movies
FILE - The Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, Nov. 28, 2018.
Justice Dept. charges Russian founder of cryptocurrency firm
FILE - A shopper carries bags down Fifth Avenue on Black Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in New York.
December retail sales fall 1.1% as inflation takes a toll
Fire crews were called to the home at 9:40 a.m. Monday for a report of a fire.
Woman dies in fire caused by electric blanket, officials say