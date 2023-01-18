Bank of America customers say Zelle transfers missing from accounts

FILE - A Bank of America ATM is seen, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Winchester, Mass.
FILE - A Bank of America ATM is seen, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Winchester, Mass.(AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 12:53 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Bank of America customers reported on social media Wednesday that money was missing from their accounts, with many identifying transactions from digital payments service Zelle.

Bank of America’s Help Twitter account responded to dozens of tweets by the afternoon. Several people said money that had been in their accounts was no longer there.

They also voiced their frustration they could not get anyone in customer service by phone. Replies on Twitter told them to reach out by direct message.

Customers received a notice on the bank’s app that said Zelle transactions between Saturday and Wednesday may be delayed in posting to accounts. The notice said transfers would appear “as soon as possible” and apologized for the delay.

The website Downdetector.com showed a large spike in problems reported with Bank of America since around 8 a.m. ET.

