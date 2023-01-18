Car crashes into school bus carrying students in Marion County

Marion County School Bus (FILE)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - No students were hurt in a crash involving a school bus in Marion County on Wednesday morning.

According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, a Marion County Public Schools bus was carrying 25 children on Southwest 55th Avenue around 7:45 a.m. At a driveway, a car made a wide turn, crossed into the bus lane, and collided with the bus.

No one was hurt in the crash.

The driver of the car was cited for making an improper right turn.

