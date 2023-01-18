Car crashes into school bus carrying students in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - No students were hurt in a crash involving a school bus in Marion County on Wednesday morning.

According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, a Marion County Public Schools bus was carrying 25 children on Southwest 55th Avenue around 7:45 a.m. At a driveway, a car made a wide turn, crossed into the bus lane, and collided with the bus.

No one was hurt in the crash.

TRENDING: No decision made on how abandoned Williston Middle School will be used

The driver of the car was cited for making an improper right turn.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.