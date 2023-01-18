Charges dropped against Alachua man arrested during GOP fundraiser

Charges have now been dropped against Chris Rose, 33, who was arrested on October 20 after officers say he refused to move to the designated protest zone at a G
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:37 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Prosecutors have dropped the charges against a man who protested during a republican fundraising event in the city of Alachua.

Chris Rose, 33, was originally arrested on a trespassing charge after he protested a gun ban at the Alachua County Republican Party’s Black Tie and Blue Jeans dinner held on October 20th.

Rose held up a sign saying “I will not be disarmed by DeSantis.”

According to the arrest report, Rose refused to move to the designated protest zone.

