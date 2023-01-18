Charges dropped against Alachua man arrested during GOP fundraiser

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Prosecutors have dropped the charges against a man who protested during a republican fundraising event in the city of Alachua.

Chris Rose, 33, was originally arrested on a trespassing charge after he protested a gun ban at the Alachua County Republican Party’s Black Tie and Blue Jeans dinner held on October 20th.

Rose held up a sign saying “I will not be disarmed by DeSantis.”

According to the arrest report, Rose refused to move to the designated protest zone.

