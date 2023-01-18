Church in Gainesville receives money through the African Cultural Heritage Action Fund

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 1:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A group dedicated to preserving African American heritage is investing $4 million in churches around the country including one in North Central Florida.

Mount Carmel Baptist Church in Gainesville is receiving the money through the African Cultural Heritage Action Fund.

The first round of the Preserving Black Churches Grant program is designed for urgent maintenance needs.

Mount Carmel is in the Pleasant Street Historic District.

The grant will help replace the church’s roof protecting the building from water damage.

