FDLE launches statewide systems for survivors to track DNA matches on sexual assault kits

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced a statewide tracking system for sexual assault evidence kits in Florida. The web-based tracking system allows survivors to check the location and processing of their sexual assault kits and receive updates if a DNA match to an alleged offender occurs.

Legislation creating the statewide tracking system, known as Gail’s Law, was signed into law in 2021. The measure was named for Gail Gardner, who survived a 1988 rape in Orlando. She says the new tracking system is necessary because many victims never know what happens to their DNA evidence once it is collected.

RELATED: Man arrested for kidnapping woman from Gainesville bar, sexually battering her in a van

”There is a population, a marginalized population, and a community that in need to know that there is something out there to help them,” said Gardner. “This tracking system is huge.”

Florida is now one of more than 30 states that will have a statewide tracking system. The database is currently active in 41 counties, and access will expand statewide by this July.

RELATED: Ocala teenager sexually battered by armed security guard at the movies

”I am proud of our FDLE forensic team who made sexual assault kit tracking a reality for survivors, giving them the information they need,” explained FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass. “It’s one less thing for them to worry about, whether or not their kit is being processed.”

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.