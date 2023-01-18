Florida universities spend millions on diversity, equity, inclusion

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) — Some Florida universities are spending millions of dollars on programs and other expenses related to diversity, equity and inclusion — as Gov. Ron DeSantis and his administration target “trendy ideology” on campuses.

Chris Spencer, director of DeSantis’ Office of Policy and Budget, in a Dec. 28 memo directed leaders of the state college and university systems to require institutions to “provide a comprehensive list of all staff, programs and campus activities related to diversity, equity and inclusion and critical race theory.”

The News Service of Florida reviewed a list of information submitted by universities, including descriptions of spending and how much of the money comes from the state.

The University of Florida, the state’s flagship university, reported spending $5.3 million on diversity-related programs and expenses, with nearly $3.4 million coming from the state. The university listed 43 staff positions connected to the efforts.

For example, the university’s Office of the Chief Diversity Officer includes four staff positions and costs the school $1,085,485, with about $785,000 coming from the state. A description of the office said it “develops (an) inclusive excellence strategy for the university and coordinates inclusive excellence initiatives across the colleges and business units.”

The diversity office also “supports compliance with federal Affirmative Action regulations,” the university noted.

The University of Central Florida, meanwhile, spent nearly $4.5 million on programs and expenses, with about $2.3 million of that amount flowing from the state.

UCF listed eight courses, all of which the school described as “optional,” that involve diversity, equity and inclusion concepts. “Gender issues in communication,” “cultural diversity in criminal justice,” “third wave feminism” and “politics and civil rights” were listed among the classes.

The University of South Florida reported spending that included about $1.2 million for its Diversity and Inclusion Office, with $1.13 million of that amount coming from the state.

Spencer in his Dec. 28 memo said college and university expenses will be reviewed as lawmakers gear up to craft a budget for the fiscal year that will start July 1.

“As the Executive Office of the Governor prepares policy and budget proposals ahead of the 2023 Legislative Session, it is important that we have a full understanding of the operational expenses of state institutions,” Spencer wrote.

House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, also requested information last week from colleges and universities about diversity, equity and inclusion offices and programs. Renner sent letters to school presidents with lists of information that the House wants.

In a prepared statement, Renner said he looks “forward to working with my colleagues in the Legislature to establish proper guardrails that ensure these institutions provide our students with an inclusive, well-rounded education that prepares them for the future without promoting an aggressively ideological agenda under the guise of diversity, equity and inclusion.”

