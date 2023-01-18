Former Gainesville mayor Jim Painter dies at age 71 after battle with cancer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Shortly after the death of Craig Lowe, another former mayor of Gainesville has died.

Jim Painter, who served on the city commission from 1990 to 1996, died after a battle with cancer.

He was chosen to serve as mayor from 1993 to 1996.

A tribute to him indicates that while he was mayor, Gainesville was awarded “America’s most livable city” by Money Magazine.

Painter also ran Painter Masonry for 40 years, helping construct several buildings on the University of Florida campus.

A memorial service will be held in the Lyceum at Santa Fe College on January 22 at 3:00 pm.

