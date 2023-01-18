The Gainesville Country Club is listed for sale

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Country Club is for sale and is going for $3,250,00 dollars. The property has been listed on multiple real estate websites.

One of the listing calls the property an “Undeveloped land that would be perfect for multiple units for locals and investor to capitalize on incredible income opportunity.”

The Gainesville Country Club is now on the market. I'll have reaction from residents and what they hope will come from the space, tonight at 10&11. @WCJB20 pic.twitter.com/Y9heZD2tKL — Zitlali Solache (@zitlalisolache) January 17, 2023

“It’s a surprise because the facts are, the land is restricted and can only be a golf course,” said resident Steven Brasington. “Those restrictions were dated April 1963. That’s in some of the court documents.”

This worries longtime residents, who want the property to remain a golf course.

“We don’t want this here,” said resident Cynthia Brasington. “That really is our fear. We don’t want a lot of development over here. That’s why we moved here, we wanted it to be this nice green space.”

While some residents are concerned the club will turn into housing developments, others are not entirely opposed to the idea and said this may benefit the neighborhood.

“Obviously I’d love to see it go back to what it was, but it’s not gonna be that way,” said resident John Vansickle. “But, I think we can get a lot closer to it if we allow some development to come out here. We can get some traffic. We need traffic to come in and use the facilities to get the course back in shape.”

The Gainesville Country Club last sold for $1.5 million four years ago. Neighbors said it’s not the first time they’ve heard about the possibility of development coming to the neighborhood.

“Some of the owners in the neighborhood actually tried this a while back and it failed because of the zoning in the area,” said Cynthia. “So, when it said it was zoned A1 for development, I wondered how that came about and who voted that.”

One challenge may be that state records show six liens on file against the property by various creditors.

