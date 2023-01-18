High school basketball: GHS & Oak Hall boys stay hot

Gainesville completes season series sweep of Blue Wave
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:52 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Gainesville Hurricanes boys basketball team won its seventh straight game overall and completed a season series sweep of P.K. Yonge on Tuesday, prevailing at the Blue Wave, 66-58. GHS improves to 15-4 overall and goes for eight in a row Thursday at Santa Fe. The Blue Wave drop to 7-10.

Elsewhere, Oak Hall picked up a 55-48 win over Trenton to reach 12-2 overall. Rival St. Francis is next for the Eagles, while the Tigers dropped to 9-8 with the loss. And, Buchholz took down Columbia, 60-55, avenging a prior 15 point loss to the Tigers. The Bobcats are now 10-11 overall.

