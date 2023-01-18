“Jim was a force”: Gainesville leaders react to the death of former Mayor Jim Painter

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents are saying goodbye to a former Gainesville leader for the second time in one week.

Former Mayor Jim Painter died at 71 after a battle with cancer. Days ago, city officials announced the death of former Mayor Craig Lowe.

“There was very little that went on in Gainesville that you could not find Jim supporting,” said Mark Kane Goldstein, friend of Painter and former mayor.

Whether it was serving as city commissioner, mayor, or preserving historic buildings with his family company “Painter Masonry,” Jim Painter did it all for the good of his community.

“Jim was a force,” said Goldstein. “His force extended beyond the dais where mayors sit. He’d come down in the audience, he’d talk to you.”

Goldstein served as mayor about ten years before Painter, but in many ways he looked up to Painter’s leadership.

“Jim would take on an old building downtown and make sure that a gorgeous, old historic building continued to look good, and saved it when everybody wanted to tear it down,” he said.

During Painter’s time in office, Gainesville was awarded “America’s most livable city” by Money Magazine.

“One of the greatest things about serving in office is when those great things happen around you, you get to take credit for them. So we can always give Jim credit for helping make Gainesville the most livable place in America,” said Harvey Ward, Gainesville Mayor.

However, Painter’s legacy reaches beyond that.

“There’s not a brick in an old building on our gorgeous campus, the University of Florida, that Jim didn’t have something to do with. They’ll be here forever,” said Goldstein.

As long as those bricks stand the test of time, Painter’s legacy is forever embedded in the City of Gainesville.

