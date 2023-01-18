Lake City Grapples With Columbia County Over Community Center

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Lake City’s largest employer will remain in the city after a dispute over leasing terms has been averted.

A dispute over leasing terms over another property in Lake City has officials deciding if the continued cost of ownership is even worth it.

Lake City’s largest employer, HAECO has decided to renew a lease agreement for at least another 20 years with (2) 5 year extensions.

HAECO, an international aerospace company that repairs commercial airliners, has leased a hangar at Lake City Gateway Airport for 30 years and had disagreed on lease renewal terms. The new yearly lease will double to $300,00 the first year, with incremental annual increases thereafter.

Lake City Mayor, Stephen Witt said, “one thing is the amount may not be as high as some people think, but in the lease there’s maintenance they have to do, and they’re doing quite a bit of improvement, so it actually raises the amount were actually getting from them.”

Lake City leaders are also debating about what to do with the Richardson Community Center after Columbia County, which had leased the facility since 2009, backed out of the agreement.

The Lake City council meeting on Tuesday decided that they wanted to table the issue for now, and now the city of Lake City wants to know how much is going to cost them to keep the Richardson Community Center in their portfolio if they decide to keep it at all.

”How many people its going to take to operate it? What’s the cost to us and if the county is willing to negotiate something different?”, said Lake City Mayor Stephen Witt.

The Richardson Community Center is a former high school. Lake City has been given a 90 day notice for when the county will leave the property and just maybe a last minute agreement can salvage the community center as in the HAECO lease.

