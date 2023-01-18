Lake City leaders ready to lease with HAECO Aircraft Maintenance

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 1:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - After contentious negotiations, Lake City leaders are ready to sign a lease with HAECO Aircraft Maintenance.

The contract for HAECO to lease space at Lake City Airport expired, and the two sides were far apart on how much the company should pay moving forward.

To some, that endangered the job’s 360 employees.

The lease will be for 20 years, with two optional five-year extensions.

Under the agreement, HAECO’s lease will immediately jump to $300,000 a year, and increase until it reaches half a million.

