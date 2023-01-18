Lawtey man arrested after SWAT teams searches home

LAWTEY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Lawtey was arrested after deputies conducted a search and say they found drugs and weapons in his home

Bradford County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Houston Fender, 31, on drug possession charges with the intent to sell.

Deputies teamed up with their drug task force and SWAT team in conducting the search of the home off NW 251st street.

They say fender had illegal drugs and over 20 guns.

