Lawtey man arrested after SWAT teams searches home

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:16 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTEY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Lawtey was arrested after deputies conducted a search and say they found drugs and weapons in his home

Bradford County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Houston Fender, 31, on drug possession charges with the intent to sell.

TRENDING: “They were trying to protect one of their own”: Three people arrested for a shooting in Ocala

Deputies teamed up with their drug task force and SWAT team in conducting the search of the home off NW 251st street.

They say fender had illegal drugs and over 20 guns.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Neighbors provide details about the life of neglect faced by boy who went missing over Christmas weekend
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Three in jail after boy missing over Christmas Weekend is found in Clay County
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old from Gainesville now found
A new track to honor the University of Florida track and field legend Jimmy Carnes is being...
New track in Celebration Pointe is almost complete. However, east Gainesville residents are still not on board with the project’s location
A UPS mailman is in jail for pawning off packages he was meant to deliver.
UPS man in Gainesville arrested on grand theft charges

Latest News

High school basketball: GHS & Oak Hall boys colelct wins
The Gainesville Country Club is listed for sale
Jim Painter, the former mayor of Gainesville has died at the age of 71. A memorial service will...
Former Gainesville Mayor Jim Painter dies at age 71 after battle with cancer
Former Gainesville mayor Jim Painter dies at age 71 after battle with cancer
Charges have now been dropped against Chris Rose, 33, who was arrested on October 20 after...
Charges dropped against Alachua man arrested during GOP fundraiser