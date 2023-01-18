Man arrested for kidnapping woman from Gainesville bar, sexually battering her in a van

Alachua County Jail booking photo for Andrew Myers, 36, accused of kidnapping and raping a woman
Alachua County Jail booking photo for Andrew Myers, 36, accused of kidnapping and raping a woman
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A night out in Downtown Gainesville ended in violence for a woman after a man possibly drugged her and then sexually battered her in a van. Gainesville Police officers have arrested the man they say committed the rape.

Officers arrested Andrew Myers, 36, on charges of sexual battery and kidnapping with the infliction of bodily harm.

According to the arrest report, the victim was with a friend at Lillian’s on Southeast First Street around 1 a.m. on Tuesday morning. The victim met Myers at the bar and he bought her a drink. She told detectives she only had three or four drinks that night.

When she went to the bathroom, she says Myers brought her another drink and said, “take a sip of this.” She says things got “blurry” and she could not feel her feet as Myers took her outside.

He brought her to a van parked nearby. Inside, the rear seats were laid back and a twin mattress was in the back. The victim passed out and later woke up to Myers forcing himself on her. The victim tried to elbow him, but could not get free before she passed out again.

TRENDING: Former Gainesville Mayor Jim Painter dies at age 71 after battle with cancer

When she woke back up, her friend was opening the van door and pulling her to safety. The friend says she used her phone to track the victim after she disappeared from the bar. She found the victim naked, facedown in the back of the van.

The friend photographed the van and license plate before Myers fled the scene. He and the van were found in Melrose and identified in a photo lineup.

The victim completed a rape kit at UF Health Shands.

