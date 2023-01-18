Marion County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teenager
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 2:25 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Police are searching for Hailey Vazquez, 16, a Marion County teenager who went missing early this Wednesday morning.
She was last seen at 12:15 a.m. wearing a black Star Wars t-shirt, black pajama pants, and white sneakers.
Hailey is a Caucasian female with blue eyes and blonde hair. She is estimated to be 5 feet 1 inch tall.
See Marion County Sheriff’s Office’s post for more information:
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for any information about Hailey’s whereabouts.
