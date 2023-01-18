No decision made on how abandoned Williston Middle School will be used

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Williston residents lined up out the door to ask questions about how the abandoned middle schools property should be used.

In the proposal, the abandoned Williston Middle School property would be used for a drug rehabilitation center.

The county currently owns the property and wants to annex the land to the city and have it redeveloped as the drug rehab center.

The proposed center is said to bring about 100 jobs to the area.

RELATED: Williston holds town hall to discuss plans for abandoned middle school

Tuesday night, Some residents shared their concerns about the center and suggested the use of the Williston Hospital property would be a better fit

Williston Mayor Charles Goodman, also shared his concerns of where the center’s funding would come from.

Tuesday night’s meeting was strictly informational and no decision was made.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.