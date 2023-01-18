Ocala teenager sexually battered by armed security guard at the movies

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police Department officers arrested an armed security officer accused of sexually battering a teenage girl at the movie theatre.

Augusta Williams, 31, was arrested on charges of sexual battery of a victim under the age of 18 years old.

According to the police department, a 15-year-old girl was dropped off by her mother at Hollywood 16 to watch a movie with her friends. After the movie, her friend’s grandfather arrived to pick up her friend, however, refused to offer the victim a ride home. Instead, he left her with Williams, the armed security guard at the theater.

Williams took the girl into an empty theater behind a curtain. The victim says Williams forced himself on her. Afterward, he threatened her and told her not to tell anyone.

Eventually, the girl’s mother became concerned that she had not come home and went to the theater. The victim reported the battery to her mother.

Detectives watched a surveillance video showing Williams taking the girl behind a curtain. A UV light behind the curtain revealed possible physical evidence of the crime.

Williams was employed as a security guard by Knights Security of Gainesville Public Safety.

