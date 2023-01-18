Ocala teenager sexually battered by armed security guard at the movies

Marion County Jail booking photo for Augusta Williams, 31, sexual battery
Marion County Jail booking photo for Augusta Williams, 31, sexual battery(MCSO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police Department officers arrested an armed security officer accused of sexually battering a teenage girl at the movie theatre.

Augusta Williams, 31, was arrested on charges of sexual battery of a victim under the age of 18 years old.

According to the police department, a 15-year-old girl was dropped off by her mother at Hollywood 16 to watch a movie with her friends. After the movie, her friend’s grandfather arrived to pick up her friend, however, refused to offer the victim a ride home. Instead, he left her with Williams, the armed security guard at the theater.

Williams took the girl into an empty theater behind a curtain. The victim says Williams forced himself on her. Afterward, he threatened her and told her not to tell anyone.

Eventually, the girl’s mother became concerned that she had not come home and went to the theater. The victim reported the battery to her mother.

TRENDING: Man arrested for kidnapping woman from Gainesville bar, sexually battering her in a van

Detectives watched a surveillance video showing Williams taking the girl behind a curtain. A UV light behind the curtain revealed possible physical evidence of the crime.

Williams was employed as a security guard by Knights Security of Gainesville Public Safety.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Neighbors provide details about the life of neglect faced by boy who went missing over Christmas weekend
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Three in jail after boy missing over Christmas Weekend is found in Clay County
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old from Gainesville now found
A new track to honor the University of Florida track and field legend Jimmy Carnes is being...
New track in Celebration Pointe is almost complete. However, east Gainesville residents are still not on board with the project’s location
A UPS mailman is in jail for pawning off packages he was meant to deliver.
UPS man in Gainesville arrested on grand theft charges

Latest News

Man arrested for kidnapping woman from Gainesville bar, sexually battering her in a van
Marion County School Bus (FILE)
Car crashes into school bus carrying students in Marion County
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Alachua County Jail booking photo for Andrew Myers, 36, accused of kidnapping and raping a woman
Man arrested for kidnapping woman from Gainesville bar, sexually battering her in a van