Paige’s Kitchen: Parmesan Cauliflower

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Whether you are a lover of cauliflower or just want to try something new this is a fantastic recipe. If you want it to be super crispy then toss in a handful of panko breadcrumbs with the regular breadcrumbs. You will find the recipe for the breadcrumbs below the cauliflower recipe.

This is a great side dish or served as an appetizer.

And if you really want to kick it up add some crispy bacon crumbles on top the last few minutes of baking. Enjoy!

Ingredients

  • 7 cups cauliflower florets
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 cup Italian breadcrumb
  • 1 1/2 tsp garlic salt
  • ½ cup grated parmesan cheese

Directions

  1. Pre-heat oven to 425˚F (220˚F).
  2. In a bowl or Ziploc bag, add the cauliflower florets and olive oil and stir until fully combined.
  3. Add the garlic salt, breadcrumbs, and Parmesan. Mix until fully coated.
  4. Spread the cauliflower on a greased, foil-lined baking sheet.
  5. Bake for 20 minutes. Stir the cauliflower and bake for an additional 10 minutes.
  6. Enjoy!

Homemade Bread Crumbs

Pre-heat oven to 300 degrees.

Cut bread into small pieces and pulse in a food processor until it is crumbly. Place crumbs on a parchment lined baking sheet for 15 to 20 minutes. Stir at least once. Make sure the crumbs are dry before removing them from oven.

Cool completely before storing. You can add grated parmesan cheese, herbs, salt or any other seasoning after the crumbs cool.

