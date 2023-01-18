Reports: Florida QB commit Jaden Rashada asks out of Letter of Intent

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gator quarterback signee Jaden Rashada has requested a release from the National Letter of Intent that he signed on Dec. 21, according to multiple reports, including 247 Sports and The Associated Press. It is also being reported that the reason for the request is that a Name, Image, & Likeness deal between the quarterback and the Gator Collective has fallen through.

ESPN ranks Rashada, a 6-foot-4, 185 pounder from Pittsburg, California, as the nation’s No. 7 quarterback in the Class of 2023. His apparent flip-flop is the latest move in what has become a circus-like recruitment. Rashada originally committed to Miami last summer, but changed his mind and gave his verbal to Florida in November.

Florida has a need at quarterback after 2022 starter Anthony Richardson declared for the NFL Draft and backup Jalen Kitna was dismissed from the team following his arrest on child pornography charges. Florida’s most experienced returning quarterback is Jack Miller III, whose only game action came in Florida’s loss to Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl, where he completed 13 of 22 passes for 180 yards. Florida also has in-coming transfer Graham Mertz from Wisconsin, who will also be a contender for the starting job.

