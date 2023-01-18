Santa Fe College announces 2023 Women of Distinction honorees

The five recipients of the Women of Distinction/Woman of Promise awards(Santa Fe College)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Santa Fe College is getting ready to celebrate Women’s History Month by recognizing four women as their 2023 Women of Distinction.

The Women of Distinction honor is given to women who do outstanding work in their community, contributing to the arts, business, education, government, and other philanthropic ventures.

TRENDING: Former Gainesville Mayor Jim Painter dies at age 71 after battle with cancer

The nominees are as follows:

  • Bea Awoniyi, assistant Vice President Of Student Affairs at Santa Fe.
  • Lisa Prevatt, a retired teacher with a heart for community service.
  • Yvette Carter, the Gainesville Director of Government Affairs and Community Relations.
  • The late Annette Bauer, a visionary who helped her community often.

Emma Hutto, who is currently in the nursing program at Santa Fe College, is also being recognized as the 2023 Woman of Promise. The award is given to outstanding up-and-coming women for their leadership in their community.

All five honorees will be awarded at a luncheon held on March 1. Tickets to the event can be found at this website.

