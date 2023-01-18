State Board of Education approves new school-library training requirements

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - The State Board of Education on Wednesday approved new training requirements for school-library employees amid greater scrutiny of books in libraries and classrooms.

Under the rule, school librarians and media specialists will need to complete the online training each year. The training includes guidance on criteria for selecting instructional materials, library books and reading lists. One of the guidelines would require avoiding what the rule calls “unsolicited theories that may lead to student indoctrination.” Criteria specific to library books include that books be free of pornography and material considered harmful to minors under state law.

TRENDING: Florida seeks to medically evaluate transgender kids involved in lawsuit against state over Medicaid

Paul Burns is the state’s Deputy Chancellor for Educator Quality. According to Burns, ”This very important training will also support educators in making decisions over the appropriateness of literature that are in our libraries.”

Sarah Calamunci, with the advocacy group County Citizens Defending Freedom, agrees with the new rule. ”This has never been about banning books, but about ensuring the minor children in our public schools are not being provided books that are simply not age appropriate. A second-grade teacher cannot show her class an R-rated movie, and a middle school should not provide pornographic books to their students”, said Calamunci.

Critics of the rule argue that it is unnecessary for the state to tell librarians which books are appropriate.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.