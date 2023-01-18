State Board of Education approves new school-library training requirements

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - The State Board of Education on Wednesday approved new training requirements for school-library employees amid greater scrutiny of books in libraries and classrooms.

Under the rule, school librarians and media specialists will need to complete the online training each year. The training includes guidance on criteria for selecting instructional materials, library books and reading lists. One of the guidelines would require avoiding what the rule calls “unsolicited theories that may lead to student indoctrination.” Criteria specific to library books include that books be free of pornography and material considered harmful to minors under state law.

TRENDING: Florida seeks to medically evaluate transgender kids involved in lawsuit against state over Medicaid

Paul Burns is the state’s Deputy Chancellor for Educator Quality. According to Burns, ”This very important training will also support educators in making decisions over the appropriateness of literature that are in our libraries.”

Sarah Calamunci, with the advocacy group County Citizens Defending Freedom, agrees with the new rule. ”This has never been about banning books, but about ensuring the minor children in our public schools are not being provided books that are simply not age appropriate. A second-grade teacher cannot show her class an R-rated movie, and a middle school should not provide pornographic books to their students”, said Calamunci.

Critics of the rule argue that it is unnecessary for the state to tell librarians which books are appropriate.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Neighbors provide details about the life of neglect faced by boy who went missing over Christmas weekend
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Three in jail after boy missing over Christmas Weekend is found in Clay County
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old from Gainesville now found
A new track to honor the University of Florida track and field legend Jimmy Carnes is being...
New track in Celebration Pointe is almost complete. However, east Gainesville residents are still not on board with the project’s location
A UPS mailman is in jail for pawning off packages he was meant to deliver.
UPS man in Gainesville arrested on grand theft charges

Latest News

HAECO remains in Lake City
Lake City Grapples With Columbia County Over Community Center
Darby demonstrates how Electric Tram works
A new way to enjoy Sweetwater Wetlands Park
Students say the event is more important than ever with anti-Semitism rates on the rise
UF Hillel holds Spread Cream Cheese Not Hate event
Lake City renews with HAECO, in limbo over Richardson Community Center
Lab tests kits for DNA matches
FDLE launches statewide systems for survivors to track DNA matches on sexual assault kits