State released graduation numbers for 2022, Newberry High led large area public schools with 98.5%

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Valedictorian of high schools in North Central Florida is Newberry High.

State numbers released Tuesday show that Newberry led large area public schools with a graduation rate of 98.5% in 2022.

Among smaller schools, Belmont Academy and Cedar Key High School graduated 100% of their students.

Statewide, graduation rates fell last year following the pandemic.

