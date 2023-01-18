State released graduation numbers for 2022, Newberry High led large area public schools with 98.5%
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 1:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Valedictorian of high schools in North Central Florida is Newberry High.
State numbers released Tuesday show that Newberry led large area public schools with a graduation rate of 98.5% in 2022.
Among smaller schools, Belmont Academy and Cedar Key High School graduated 100% of their students.
Statewide, graduation rates fell last year following the pandemic.
You can review individual school results below
FedGradRateCategory2122 (1) by Chris Wolf on Scribd
