‘That’s pretty scary’: Residents are horrified after finding out a man was accused of raping a woman outside downtown Gainesville bar

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gainesville police officers arrested 36-year-old Andrew Myers after he was accused of raping a woman in his van 200 feet away from where he met her. According to the report, early Tuesday morning, Myers offered the woman a drink at Lillian’s on SE 1st St. before taking her to his van.

The victim told officers that things got blurry after sipping on a drink offered by Myers. Shortly after, she woke up to Myers forcing himself inside of her. Her friend found her naked in van after tracking her location on a phone.

I think it’s very ugly that you have to be afraid to have fun with you’re friends because you really never know what’s going to happen to you, ”said Resident Sasha Benitez. “That’s a very atrocious thing to really think about and its very nerve wrecking and those kinds of things makes me not want to go out, it’s pretty scary.”

Barbara Tillman said a situation like this has happened to her friend.

“Definitely never take a drink from someone you don’t know and also be careful when you sit it down,” said Tillman. “Just be very alert, stay with you friends, you know don’t leave the table alone go together that’s really about all you can do.”

The victim was taken to Shands where she received a rape kit. FDLE commissioner Mark Glass held a press conference Wednesday to announce a new tool that will be available for sexual assault victims to track their rape kits.

“Currently more than 400 kits are being tracked today and they’ll be moving through the process,” said Glass. “I can’t emphasize anymore that this is truly an accomplishment for Florida and we’ll give power to these survivors of sexual violence for years to come.”

The database is being used in 41 counties across the state and will expand statewide by July 2023. Myers is charged with sexual battery and kidnapping with infliction of bodily harm.

